Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,269,746 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $101.58 Million, closed the last trade at $5.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -5.02% during that session. The UONE stock price is -886.52% off its 52-week high price of $54.16 and 82.7% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Urban One, Inc. (UONE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) trade information

Despite being -5.02% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 08 when the UONE stock price touched $6.85-1 or saw a rise of 19.85%. Year-to-date, Urban One, Inc. shares have moved 171.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) have changed 50.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 166.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 78.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +9.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.29% from current levels.

Urban One, Inc. (UONE) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.