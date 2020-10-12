TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE:TRXC) has a beta value of 2.48 and has seen 1,160,421 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.02 Million, closed the last trade at $0.39 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or -0.69% during that session. The TRXC stock price is -1533.33% off its 52-week high price of $6.37 and 28.21% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE:TRXC) trade information

Despite being -0.69% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the TRXC stock price touched $0.445 or saw a rise of 12.2%. Year-to-date, TransEnterix, Inc. shares have moved -73.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE:TRXC) have changed 17.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 348.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.75 while the price target rests at a high of $1.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +348.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 348.72% from current levels.

TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TransEnterix, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -73.46%, compared to 5.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 80.3% and 73.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -63.3%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $770Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.11 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.02 Million and $688Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -62% for the current quarter and 61.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -124.3%.