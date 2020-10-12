First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 2,832,023 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.5 Billion, closed the recent trade at $80.04 per share which meant it gained $1.23 on the day or 1.56% during that session. The FSLR stock price is -4.07% off its 52-week high price of $83.3 and 64.43% above the 52-week low of $28.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.61.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) trade information

Sporting 1.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the FSLR stock price touched $83.30- or saw a rise of 4.23%. Year-to-date, First Solar, Inc. shares have moved 42.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have changed 14.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $70.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump -11.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $38 while the price target rests at a high of $91. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +13.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -52.52% from current levels.

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Solar, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +94.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 95.27%, compared to 13.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 110.3% and -47% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $693.13 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $814.63 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $546.81 Million and $1.4 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26.8% for the current quarter and -41.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -186.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.99%.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.94% with a share float percentage of 93.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Solar, Inc. having a total of 583 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 11.03 Million shares worth more than $546.22 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 10.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.71 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $480.62 Million and represent 9.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.08% shares in the company for having 3265994 shares of worth $194.49 Million while later fund manager owns 2.12 Million shares of worth $105.04 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2% of company’s outstanding stock.