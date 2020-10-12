SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 2,496,343 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $131.91 Million, closed the last trade at $7.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.69 on the day or -8.52% during that session. The SPI stock price is -529.83% off its 52-week high price of $46.67 and 92.58% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) trade information

Despite being -8.52% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the SPI stock price touched $9.09-1 or saw a rise of 18.48%. Year-to-date, SPI Energy Co., Ltd. shares have moved 298.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) have changed 619.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1, which means that the shares’ value could jump -86.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -86.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -86.5% from current levels.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -41.1%.