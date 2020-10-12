Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) has a beta value of 3.36 and has seen 46,181,469 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.48 Million, closed the last trade at $2.55 per share which meant it gained $0.6 on the day or 30.77% during that session. The OPTT stock price is -45.88% off its 52-week high price of $3.72 and 87.06% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 60.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) trade information

Sporting 30.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the OPTT stock price touched $3.72-3 or saw a rise of 31.45%. Year-to-date, Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 193.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 142.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) have changed 147.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 103.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.63.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +60.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +84.9%.