Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) has a beta value of 2.51 and has seen 1,458,997 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.86 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.31 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 14.93% during that session. The FRAN stock price is -563.14% off its 52-week high price of $21.95 and 48.64% above the 52-week low of $1.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 145Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 906.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) trade information

Sporting 14.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the FRAN stock price touched $3.71-1 or saw a rise of 10.35%. Year-to-date, Francesca’s Holdings Corporation shares have moved -67.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) have changed -29.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 855.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.94.

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +38.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.