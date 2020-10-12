Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) has a beta value of 0.19 and has seen 4,061,187 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $142.2 Million, closed the last trade at $1.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -4.24% during that session. The AYTU stock price is -164.6% off its 52-week high price of $2.99 and 69.91% above the 52-week low of $0.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) trade information

Despite being -4.24% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the AYTU stock price touched $1.4 or saw a rise of 19.29%. Year-to-date, Aytu BioScience, Inc. shares have moved 16.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) have changed 4.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 5Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 132.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.25 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +165.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 99.12% from current levels.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aytu BioScience, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.71% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 84.4% and -400% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +96.9%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.96 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.65 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.01 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 544.8% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +91.3%.