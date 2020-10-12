Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 34,150,096 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $607.03 Million, closed the last trade at $5.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -1.37% during that session. The ACB stock price is -839.96% off its 52-week high price of $47.28 and 14.12% above the 52-week low of $4.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) trade information

Despite being -1.37% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the ACB stock price touched $5.71-1 or saw a rise of 11.91%. Year-to-date, Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares have moved -80.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) have changed -34.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.84, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.15 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +257.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.39% from current levels.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.