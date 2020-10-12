Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 1,333,551 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $797.98 Million, closed the last trade at $4.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -1.14% during that session. The AGEN stock price is -29.43% off its 52-week high price of $5.63 and 58.16% above the 52-week low of $1.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Despite being -1.14% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 08 when the AGEN stock price touched $4.54-4 or saw a rise of 4.19%. Year-to-date, Agenus Inc. shares have moved 6.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) have changed 3.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +83.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 83.91% from current levels.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Agenus Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +66.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.5%, compared to 13.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 21.2% and 9.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -52.9%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.17 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $15.6 Million and $34.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10.3% for the current quarter and -58.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +44.6%.