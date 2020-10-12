TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE:TAT) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 13,379,818 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.72 Million, closed the last trade at $0.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -11.22% during that session. The TAT stock price is -189.66% off its 52-week high price of $0.84 and 58.62% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE:TAT) trade information

Despite being -11.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the TAT stock price touched $0.3499 or saw a rise of 16.29%. Year-to-date, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. shares have moved -40.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE:TAT) have changed 27.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 762.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +762.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 762.07% from current levels.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +5.8%.