JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) has a beta value of 3.01 and has seen 12,169,665 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.29 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.48 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 12.56% during that session. The JAKK stock price is -225.89% off its 52-week high price of $14.6 and 33.04% above the 52-week low of $3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 61.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 330.99 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $3.09.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) trade information

Sporting 12.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the JAKK stock price touched $5.91-2 or saw a rise of 23.18%. Year-to-date, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. shares have moved -55.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) have changed 10.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 247.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +78.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -10.71% from current levels.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.63%, compared to -2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -59.3% and 31.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -17.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.