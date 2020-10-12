Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 5,985,113 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $216.43 Million, closed the last trade at $2.02 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 4.66% during that session. The SELB stock price is -139.11% off its 52-week high price of $4.83 and 36.63% above the 52-week low of $1.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) trade information

Sporting 4.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the SELB stock price touched $2.29-1 or saw a rise of 11.78%. Year-to-date, Selecta Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved -15.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have changed -15.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 205.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +543.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.99% from current levels.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -48.36%, compared to 13.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 138.5% and 60.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +339.9%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +58.4%.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.21% with a share float percentage of 72.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Selecta Biosciences, Inc. having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 8.29 Million shares worth more than $23.56 Million. As of June 29, 2020, BVF Inc. held 7.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mangrove Partners, with the holding of over 6.55 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.59 Million and represent 6.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.35% shares in the company for having 2515686 shares of worth $5.99 Million while later fund manager owns 2.1 Million shares of worth $5.96 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.96% of company’s outstanding stock.