Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) has a beta value of 2.03 and has seen 2,493,775 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.09 Million, closed the last trade at $1.18 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 12.38% during that session. The BRQS stock price is -611.86% off its 52-week high price of $8.4 and 31.27% above the 52-week low of $0.811. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 993.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.48 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Sporting 12.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the BRQS stock price touched $1.25 or saw a rise of 5.6%. Year-to-date, Borqs Technologies, Inc. shares have moved -70.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) have changed 16.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 916.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +916.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 916.95% from current levels.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +61.8%.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.41% with a share float percentage of 30.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Borqs Technologies, Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Intel Corporation with over 4.19 Million shares worth more than $5.49 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Intel Corporation held 10.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 150.19 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $196.75 Thousand and represent 0.39% of shares outstanding.