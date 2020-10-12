Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 4,190,064 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $501.84 Million, closed the recent trade at $14.24 per share which meant it lost -$5.49 on the day or -27.83% during that session. The ZYXI stock price is -108.78% off its 52-week high price of $29.73 and 47.26% above the 52-week low of $7.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 514.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 931.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) trade information

Despite being -27.83% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the ZYXI stock price touched $20.10- or saw a rise of 29.2%. Year-to-date, Zynex, Inc. shares have moved 80.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) have changed -8.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.5 while the price target rests at a high of $31.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +119.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 58.01% from current levels.

Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +27.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -0.4%.