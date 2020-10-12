ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) has a beta value of 4.26 and has seen 1,077,488 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.96 Million, closed the last trade at $1.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -7.98% during that session. The IO stock price is -465.9% off its 52-week high price of $9.79 and 34.68% above the 52-week low of $1.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 462.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.56.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) trade information

Despite being -7.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the IO stock price touched $2.23 or saw a rise of 22.42%. Year-to-date, ION Geophysical Corporation shares have moved -80.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) have changed 2.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 102.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +131.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 73.41% from current levels.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ION Geophysical Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +5.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -34.58%, compared to -27.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -115.4% and -31.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.8%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $26.44 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.42 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $53.24 Million and $42.71 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -50.3% for the current quarter and -31.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +21.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +34.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18%.