CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 1,020,840 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.64 Billion, closed the last trade at $53.96 per share which meant it gained $3.43 on the day or 6.78% during that session. The CDNA stock price is -0.48% off its 52-week high price of $54.22 and 75.83% above the 52-week low of $13.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 574.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CareDx, Inc (CDNA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) trade information

Sporting 6.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the CDNA stock price touched $54.22- or saw a rise of 0.49%. Year-to-date, CareDx, Inc shares have moved 150.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have changed 63.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $54.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $42 while the price target rests at a high of $66. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +22.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.16% from current levels.

CareDx, Inc (CDNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CareDx, Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +155.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -220%, compared to 0.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -450% and -250% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +45%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $53.01 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $52.77 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $33.81 Million and $35.82 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 56.8% for the current quarter and 47.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -52.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +60.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.01% with a share float percentage of 99.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CareDx, Inc having a total of 229 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fred Alger Management, LLC with over 5.09 Million shares worth more than $180.19 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Fred Alger Management, LLC held 10.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.28 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $116.15 Million and represent 6.7% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.57% shares in the company for having 4197582 shares of worth $139.99 Million while later fund manager owns 1.68 Million shares of worth $56.18 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.44% of company’s outstanding stock.