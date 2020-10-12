Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 7,969,824 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.09 Million, closed the last trade at $0.51 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 4.9% during that session. The SHIP stock price is -2723.53% off its 52-week high price of $14.4 and 23.53% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

Sporting 4.9% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the SHIP stock price touched $0.52 or saw a rise of 1.13%. Year-to-date, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares have moved -94.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) have changed 27%. Short interest in the company has seen 5Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1076.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1076.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1076.47% from current levels.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -77.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -96.96%, compared to 5.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -62.5% and -95.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -18.4%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.2 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $26.02 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $23.96 Million and $27.77 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -7.3% for the current quarter and -6.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +90.9%.