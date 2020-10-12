Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 9,310,337 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $87.2 Billion, closed the recent trade at $49.84 per share which meant it gained $1.01 on the day or 2.07% during that session. The MS stock price is -15.51% off its 52-week high price of $57.57 and 45.43% above the 52-week low of $27.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Morgan Stanley (MS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trade information

Sporting 2.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the MS stock price touched $50.27- or saw a rise of 0.75%. Year-to-date, Morgan Stanley shares have moved -2.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have changed -0.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 42.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $59.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45 while the price target rests at a high of $78. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +56.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.71% from current levels.

Morgan Stanley (MS) estimates and forecasts

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.59 Billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.06 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $10.03 Billion and $10.86 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.5% for the current quarter and -7.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +26.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +9.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.06%.

MS Dividends

Morgan Stanley is expected to release its next earnings report between October 15 and October 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.4 at a share yield of 2.87%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.3%.