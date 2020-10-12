Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,263,761 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $431.64 Million, closed the last trade at $8.49 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 6.79% during that session. The GDYN stock price is -59.13% off its 52-week high price of $13.51 and 45.7% above the 52-week low of $4.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 454.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 198.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) trade information

Sporting 6.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the GDYN stock price touched $8.50-0 or saw a rise of 0.12%. Year-to-date, Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -21.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) have changed 13.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 837.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +64.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.79% from current levels.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -639.8%.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.52% with a share float percentage of 81.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.08 Million shares worth more than $21.24 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 6.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is William Blair Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.25 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.55 Million and represent 4.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.13% shares in the company for having 2100000 shares of worth $14.49 Million while later fund manager owns 1.34 Million shares of worth $9.23 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.