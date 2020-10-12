Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 17,333,378 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $796.17 Billion, closed the recent trade at $278.93 per share which meant it gained $14.48 on the day or 5.47% during that session. The FB stock price is -9.23% off its 52-week high price of $304.67 and 50.85% above the 52-week low of $137.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Facebook, Inc. (FB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 49 have rated it as a Hold, with 38 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.89.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) trade information

Sporting 5.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the FB stock price touched $278.34 or saw a rise of 0.05%. Year-to-date, Facebook, Inc. shares have moved 35.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have changed 4.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $295, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $195 while the price target rests at a high of $335. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +20.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -30.09% from current levels.

Facebook, Inc. (FB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Facebook, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +51.3% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.28%, compared to 11.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -10.8% and 3.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +13.4%.

39 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.71 Billion for the current quarter. 38 have an estimated revenue figure of $24.09 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $17.65 Billion and $21.08 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.7% for the current quarter and 14.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +42.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -15.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.27%.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.41% with a share float percentage of 79.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Facebook, Inc. having a total of 3459 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 188.14 Million shares worth more than $42.72 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 161.27 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.62 Billion and represent 6.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 68528711 shares of worth $15.56 Billion while later fund manager owns 52.36 Million shares of worth $11.89 Billion as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.18% of company’s outstanding stock.