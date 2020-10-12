Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) has a beta value of 2.3 and has seen 33,374,341 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.7 Million, closed the last trade at $0.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -12.25% during that session. The ENSV stock price is -129.41% off its 52-week high price of $0.39 and 55.88% above the 52-week low of $0.075. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.75 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) trade information

Despite being -12.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the ENSV stock price touched $0.23 or saw a rise of 26.22%. Year-to-date, Enservco Corporation shares have moved -8.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) have changed 36.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 135.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.4 while the price target rests at a high of $0.4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +135.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 135.29% from current levels.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enservco Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +39.56% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40% and 33.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -45.2%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.5 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.36 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.7 Million and $8.08 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -46.8% for the current quarter and 15.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -25.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.