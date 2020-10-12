Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 7,933,425 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $220.15 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.8 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 7.7% during that session. The SOLO stock price is -114.29% off its 52-week high price of $6 and 68.21% above the 52-week low of $0.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Sporting 7.7% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the SOLO stock price touched $2.88-1 or saw a rise of 1.74%. Year-to-date, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares have moved 31.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) have changed 10.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.48 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 108.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $7.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +167.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 42.86% from current levels.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +147.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -35.94%, compared to -20.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 21.4% and 7.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +28%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $90Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $490Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $200Million and $224.31 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -55% for the current quarter and 118.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -126.2%.