Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has a beta value of 2.34 and has seen 12,436,947 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.01 Billion, closed the last trade at $7.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -2.2% during that session. The CLF stock price is -19.47% off its 52-week high price of $9.02 and 65.17% above the 52-week low of $2.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Despite being -2.2% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 08 when the CLF stock price touched $7.92-4 or saw a rise of 4.67%. Year-to-date, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares have moved -10.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have changed 20.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 78.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump -18.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.51 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +32.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -66.75% from current levels.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +70.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -152.68%, compared to 14.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -130.3% and -68% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +145.4%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.6 Billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.85 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $544.88 Million and $534.1 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 194.3% for the current quarter and 246.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -69.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -2.74%.