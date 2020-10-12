CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) has a beta value of 3.03 and has seen 2,719,429 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $187.48 Million, closed the last trade at $10.78 per share which meant it gained $0.62 on the day or 6.1% during that session. The CLSK stock price is -40.45% off its 52-week high price of $15.14 and 91% above the 52-week low of $0.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Sporting 6.1% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the CLSK stock price touched $13.48- or saw a rise of 20.03%. Year-to-date, CleanSpark, Inc. shares have moved 101.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) have changed 17.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +66.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 66.98% from current levels.

CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +54.1%.