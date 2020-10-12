XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has a beta value of 2.36 and has seen 1,088,693 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.7 Billion, closed the last trade at $95.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.63 on the day or -0.66% during that session. The XPO stock price is -5.15% off its 52-week high price of $100.18 and 59.62% above the 52-week low of $38.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.39.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) trade information

Despite being -0.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the XPO stock price touched $99.43- or saw a rise of 4.18%. Year-to-date, XPO Logistics, Inc. shares have moved 19.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) have changed 8.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $96.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $75 while the price target rests at a high of $119. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +24.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -21.28% from current levels.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that XPO Logistics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +64.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -76.67%, compared to -8.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -66.9% and -42.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.3%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.85 Billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.05 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.15 Billion and $4.14 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -7.2% for the current quarter and -2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +30.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +23.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.75%.