American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,604,985 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.76 Million, closed the last trade at $2.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -5.19% during that session. The AREC stock price is -145.27% off its 52-week high price of $4.93 and 84.08% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that American Resources Corporation (AREC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) trade information

Despite being -5.19% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the AREC stock price touched $4.93-5 or saw a rise of 59.23%. Year-to-date, American Resources Corporation shares have moved 219.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) have changed 54.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 102.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 36.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump -0.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -0.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.5% from current levels.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that American Resources Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +101% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 70% and 91.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -76.3%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $400Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.6 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.85 Million and $6.29 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -78.3% for the current quarter and -26.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +20.6%.