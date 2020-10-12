Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 3,540,971 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $622.45 Million, closed the last trade at $9.68 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 2.76% during that session. The ATEC stock price is -4.34% off its 52-week high price of $10.1 and 77.38% above the 52-week low of $2.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 587.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) trade information

Sporting 2.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the ATEC stock price touched $10.10- or saw a rise of 4.16%. Year-to-date, Alphatec Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 36.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 48.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) have changed 60.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $17.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +80.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.02% from current levels.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +146.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 88.89%, compared to 5.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.4% and 25% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +21.4%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $37.76 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $40.15 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $26.37 Million and $32.35 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 43.2% for the current quarter and 24.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12%.