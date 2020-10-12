Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,348,383 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.51 Million, closed the last trade at $1.33 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 6.4% during that session. The AESE stock price is -346.62% off its 52-week high price of $5.94 and 69.92% above the 52-week low of $0.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 834.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) trade information

Sporting 6.4% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the AESE stock price touched $1.34 or saw a rise of 0.75%. Year-to-date, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares have moved -48.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) have changed -6.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 225.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 65.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 210.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +219.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 200.75% from current levels.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -2.9%.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 69.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.61% with a share float percentage of 15.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Macquarie Group Limited with over 201.82 Thousand shares worth more than $425.84 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Macquarie Group Limited held 0.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, with the holding of over 201Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $424.11 Thousand and represent 0.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.63% shares in the company for having 201000 shares of worth $424.11 Thousand while later fund manager owns 10.06 Thousand shares of worth $17.51 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.