Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 54,460,083 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.9 Billion, closed the recent trade at $7.8 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 7.52% during that session. The F stock price is -22.69% off its 52-week high price of $9.57 and 49.23% above the 52-week low of $3.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 56.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 62.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ford Motor Company (F) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) trade information

Sporting 7.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the F stock price touched $7.86-0 or saw a rise of 0.51%. Year-to-date, Ford Motor Company shares have moved -15.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) have changed 11.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 96.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.49, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.9 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +15.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -37.18% from current levels.

Ford Motor Company (F) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ford Motor Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +40.5% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -156.3%, compared to -17.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -61.8% and -258.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -19.5%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $32.85 Billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.25 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $33.93 Billion and $36.67 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -3.2% for the current quarter and -9.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -96% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -8.2%.