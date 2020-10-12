Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 9,275,473 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.98 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.89 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 22.52% during that session. The ICON stock price is -208.99% off its 52-week high price of $2.75 and 42.7% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 114.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 764.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) trade information

Sporting 22.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the ICON stock price touched $0.989 or saw a rise of 14.05%. Year-to-date, Iconix Brand Group, Inc. shares have moved -37.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) have changed 23.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 137.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 349.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +349.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 349.44% from current levels.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +36.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.