Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 1,363,687 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $297.04 Million, closed the last trade at $11.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -2.69% during that session. The SAVA stock price is -6.38% off its 52-week high price of $12.68 and 91.19% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.99 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) trade information

Despite being -2.69% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the SAVA stock price touched $12.68- or saw a rise of 5.99%. Year-to-date, Cassava Sciences, Inc. shares have moved 129.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have changed 269.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +67.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.45% from current levels.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +56.7%.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.16% with a share float percentage of 23.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cassava Sciences, Inc. having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.47 Million shares worth more than $4.52 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 5.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.12 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.45 Million and represent 4.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.11% shares in the company for having 526783 shares of worth $1.65 Million while later fund manager owns 497.51 Thousand shares of worth $1.53 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2% of company’s outstanding stock.