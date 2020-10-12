Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 1,073,127 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.9 Million, closed the last trade at $1.36 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.74% during that session. The VISL stock price is -557.35% off its 52-week high price of $8.94 and 51.47% above the 52-week low of $0.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) trade information

Sporting 0.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the VISL stock price touched $1.85 or saw a rise of 26.49%. Year-to-date, Vislink Technologies, Inc. shares have moved -10.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) have changed 3.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4311.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $60 while the price target rests at a high of $60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +4311.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4311.76% from current levels.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.73 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.42 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $9.34 Million and $14.22 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.2% for the current quarter and -33.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +77.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.