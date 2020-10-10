Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 542,970 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.24 Billion, closed the last trade at $291.82 per share which meant it gained $12.15 on the day or 4.34% during that session. The WIX stock price is -9.43% off its 52-week high price of $319.34 and 73.68% above the 52-week low of $76.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 570.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 713.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) trade information

Sporting 4.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the WIX stock price touched $293.13 or saw a rise of 0.45%. Year-to-date, Wix.com Ltd. shares have moved 138.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) have changed 11.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $339, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $270 while the price target rests at a high of $363. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +24.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.48% from current levels.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Wix.com Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +141.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -130.77%, compared to 8.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -136.6% and -105.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +27%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $249.87 Million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $264.92 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $196.79 Million and $171.35 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27% for the current quarter and 54.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -120.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.57%.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.38% with a share float percentage of 99.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wix.com Ltd. having a total of 430 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 5.5 Million shares worth more than $1.41 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 9.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 3.65 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $934.4 Million and represent 6.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Principal Mid Cap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.6% shares in the company for having 2000934 shares of worth $589.54 Million while later fund manager owns 1.54 Million shares of worth $394.12 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.76% of company’s outstanding stock.