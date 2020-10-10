Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 562,661 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.94 Billion, closed the last trade at $16.18 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 1.13% during that session. The YEXT stock price is -29.17% off its 52-week high price of $20.9 and 47.1% above the 52-week low of $8.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 817.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 879.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yext, Inc. (YEXT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) trade information

Sporting 1.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the YEXT stock price touched $16.27- or saw a rise of 0.55%. Year-to-date, Yext, Inc. shares have moved 12.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) have changed -3.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $26. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +60.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -19.65% from current levels.

Yext, Inc. (YEXT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Yext, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +31.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -31.25%, compared to 7.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 57.9% and 33.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +18.8%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -43% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.05% with a share float percentage of 82.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yext, Inc. having a total of 176 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 11Million shares worth more than $182.65 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 9.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 9.52 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $158.12 Million and represent 7.96% of shares outstanding.