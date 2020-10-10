Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 824,784 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.35 Billion, closed the last trade at $35.54 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 0.31% during that session. The SQM stock price is -2.45% off its 52-week high price of $36.41 and 57.23% above the 52-week low of $15.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 823.77 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) trade information

Sporting 0.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 08 when the SQM stock price touched $36.41- or saw a rise of 2.39%. Year-to-date, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares have moved 33.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) have changed 8.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump -10.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $38. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +6.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -29.66% from current levels.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +59.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.21%, compared to 9.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25.9% and 4.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $464.6 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $457.84 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $494.1 Million and $473.06 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6% for the current quarter and -3.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +3.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -36.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.7%.

SQM Dividends

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.71 at a share yield of 2.01%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.28%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.75% with a share float percentage of 27.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. having a total of 306 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.5 Million shares worth more than $65.3 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 4.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 2.17 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $56.68 Million and represent 3.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge International Growth Fd and Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.12% shares in the company for having 1156220 shares of worth $35.32 Million while later fund manager owns 989.6 Thousand shares of worth $24.12 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.81% of company’s outstanding stock.