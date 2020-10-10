Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR) has a beta value of 3.19 and has seen 727,085 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.86 Million, closed the last trade at $3.25 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 1.72% during that session. The LTBR stock price is -163.08% off its 52-week high price of $8.55 and 47.38% above the 52-week low of $1.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 709.86 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 159.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR) trade information

Sporting 1.72% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the LTBR stock price touched $4.89-3 or saw a rise of 33.54%. Year-to-date, Lightbridge Corporation shares have moved -27.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR) have changed -19.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $126, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3776.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $126 while the price target rests at a high of $126. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +3776.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3776.92% from current levels.

Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +57.5%.