SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 938,805 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.49 Billion, closed the last trade at $7.7 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -1.66% during that session. The SITC stock price is -105.84% off its 52-week high price of $15.85 and 53.25% above the 52-week low of $3.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) trade information

Despite being -1.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the SITC stock price touched $7.91-2 or saw a rise of 2.65%. Year-to-date, SITE Centers Corp. shares have moved -45.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) have changed -2.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +42.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.09% from current levels.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SITE Centers Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +22.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.83%, compared to -21.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and -80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.9%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $101.56 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $106.31 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $109.7 Million and $111.79 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -7.4% for the current quarter and -4.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +74.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +142% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6.04%.