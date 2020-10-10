Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has a beta value of 1.78 and has seen 726,077 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $610.23 Million, closed the last trade at $15.83 per share which meant it lost -$1.27 on the day or -7.43% during that session. The SNDX stock price is -38.79% off its 52-week high price of $21.97 and 66.2% above the 52-week low of $5.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 347.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 295.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) trade information

Despite being -7.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the SNDX stock price touched $19.06- or saw a rise of 16.95%. Year-to-date, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 80.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) have changed -0.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $27. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +70.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.07% from current levels.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +59.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.09%, compared to 13.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -9.8% and -9.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.1%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $400Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $400Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $379Million and $380Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.5% for the current quarter and 5.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +36.9%.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.57% with a share float percentage of 61.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 112 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 3.76 Million shares worth more than $55.68 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 9.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 2.47 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.62 Million and represent 6.41% of shares outstanding.