Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 621,379 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.3 Billion, closed the last trade at $13.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -1.59% during that session. The GTN stock price is -69.76% off its 52-week high price of $23.07 and 37.23% above the 52-week low of $8.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 659.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 649.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.7.

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) trade information

Despite being -1.59% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the GTN stock price touched $14.15- or saw a rise of 3.96%. Year-to-date, Gray Television, Inc. shares have moved -36.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) have changed -8.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +120.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.45% from current levels.

Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gray Television, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +30.3% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 110.24%, compared to 9.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 52.2% and 61.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +3.7%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -46.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36.9%.