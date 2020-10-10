Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) has a beta value of -4.55 and has seen 512,525 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $94.24 Million, closed the last trade at $6.96 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 1.61% during that session. The APRN stock price is -314.37% off its 52-week high price of $28.84 and 71.12% above the 52-week low of $2.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 538.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.44.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) trade information

Sporting 1.61% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the APRN stock price touched $7.18-3 or saw a rise of 3.06%. Year-to-date, Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 5.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) have changed -1.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 158.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +158.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 158.62% from current levels.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.81% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.6% and 55.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +0.6%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $112Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $116Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $99.49 Million and $94.32 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.6% for the current quarter and 23% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +50.9%.