Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 949,066 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.82 Billion, closed the last trade at $3.63 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 5.52% during that session. The BSMX stock price is -120.66% off its 52-week high price of $8.01 and 30.58% above the 52-week low of $2.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 445.86 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 449.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX) trade information

Sporting 5.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the BSMX stock price touched $3.76-3 or saw a rise of 3.33%. Year-to-date, Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR shares have moved -46.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX) have changed 21%. Short interest in the company has seen 865.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.64 while the price target rests at a high of $7.21. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +98.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.28% from current levels.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +33.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -40.24%, compared to -29.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -40.9% and -52.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.8%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.55% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -40.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.2%.

BSMX Dividends

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.4 at a share yield of 11.57%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.44%.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.3% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.26% with a share float percentage of 11.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR having a total of 97 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Banco Santander, S.A. with over 95.01 Million shares worth more than $342.99 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Banco Santander, S.A. held 46.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., with the holding of over 16.84 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60.78 Million and represent 8.26% of shares outstanding.