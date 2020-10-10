Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 518,887 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.74 Billion, closed the last trade at $36.29 per share which meant it gained $1.03 on the day or 2.92% during that session. The APLS stock price is -24.11% off its 52-week high price of $45.04 and 53.57% above the 52-week low of $16.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 551.64 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 646.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) trade information

Sporting 2.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the APLS stock price touched $36.57- or saw a rise of 0.77%. Year-to-date, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 18.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) have changed 20.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51.62, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $82. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +125.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -17.33% from current levels.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -108.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.8%.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.48% with a share float percentage of 88.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 224 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 10.44 Million shares worth more than $341.12 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 13.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.18 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $201.73 Million and represent 8.17% of shares outstanding.