Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 914,745 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $196.71 Million, closed the last trade at $3.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -1.82% during that session. The UBX stock price is -308.47% off its 52-week high price of $15.44 and 28.04% above the 52-week low of $2.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 606.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (UBX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.49.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) trade information

Despite being -1.82% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the UBX stock price touched $4.15-8 or saw a rise of 8.92%. Year-to-date, Unity Biotechnology, Inc. shares have moved -47.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) have changed 19.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +217.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.82% from current levels.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (UBX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +30.3%.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.4% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.98% with a share float percentage of 88.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unity Biotechnology, Inc. having a total of 117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.1 Million shares worth more than $52.94 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 11.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 3.8 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.01 Million and represent 7.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Smallcap World Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.12% shares in the company for having 2664353 shares of worth $25.12 Million while later fund manager owns 1.84 Million shares of worth $15.93 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.53% of company’s outstanding stock.