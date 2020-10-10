Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has a beta value of 3.54 and has seen 707,212 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.69 Billion, closed the last trade at $7.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -1.96% during that session. The SSL stock price is -202.66% off its 52-week high price of $22.73 and 83.36% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 959.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sasol Limited (SSL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) trade information

Despite being -1.96% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 08 when the SSL stock price touched $7.68-2 or saw a rise of 2.21%. Year-to-date, Sasol Limited shares have moved -65.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have changed -8.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 852.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 572.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.97, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.31 while the price target rests at a high of $12.13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +61.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -15.98% from current levels.

Sasol Limited (SSL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -38.1% over the past 5 years. Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.9%.