Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 809,348 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $261.13 Million, closed the last trade at $5.66 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 5.99% during that session. The EVLO stock price is -46.64% off its 52-week high price of $8.3 and 46.82% above the 52-week low of $3.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 95.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 144.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (EVLO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.5.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) trade information

Sporting 5.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the EVLO stock price touched $6.15-7 or saw a rise of 7.97%. Year-to-date, Evelo Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved 39.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have changed 20.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +200.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -29.33% from current levels.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (EVLO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -39.7%.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.57% with a share float percentage of 86.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evelo Biosciences, Inc. having a total of 72 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 22.9 Million shares worth more than $112.21 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 49.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 4.55 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.3 Million and represent 9.86% of shares outstanding.