DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 658,752 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.96 Billion, closed the last trade at $386 per share which meant it lost -$1.5 on the day or -0.39% during that session. The DXCM stock price is -18.19% off its 52-week high price of $456.23 and 62.38% above the 52-week low of $145.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 787.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 806.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.64.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) trade information

Despite being -0.39% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 08 when the DXCM stock price touched $399.8 or saw a rise of 3.45%. Year-to-date, DexCom, Inc. shares have moved 76.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have changed -3.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $471.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $350 while the price target rests at a high of $540. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +39.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.33% from current levels.

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DexCom, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +41.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.11%, compared to 5.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1.5% and -27.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +26.7%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $476.75 Million for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $533.86 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $396.3 Million and $462.8 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.3% for the current quarter and 15.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +41.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +175.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 55.35%.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.53% with a share float percentage of 100.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DexCom, Inc. having a total of 771 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.28 Million shares worth more than $4.17 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 8.63 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.5 Billion and represent 9.01% of shares outstanding.