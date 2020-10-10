Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 601,037 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $200.42 Million, closed the last trade at $2.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.59% during that session. The CRNT stock price is -29.15% off its 52-week high price of $3.19 and 59.92% above the 52-week low of $0.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 242.91 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 473.91 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) trade information

Despite being -1.59% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the CRNT stock price touched $2.55-3 or saw a rise of 3.14%. Year-to-date, Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares have moved 17.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) have changed 13.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 482.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.25 while the price target rests at a high of $3.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +31.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.58% from current levels.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +26.02% over the past 6 months, compared to 6.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -200% and 116.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.7%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $71.89 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $73.38 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $72.16 Million and $71.26 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -0.4% for the current quarter and 3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +52.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -110.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.18% with a share float percentage of 20.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ceragon Networks Ltd. having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.09 Million shares worth more than $6.64 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 3.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Norges Bank Investment Management, with the holding of over 2.21 Million shares as of December 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.65 Million and represent 2.74% of shares outstanding.