Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 744,146 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $182.56 Million, closed the last trade at $3.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.25% during that session. The SLDB stock price is -242.93% off its 52-week high price of $13.58 and 51.26% above the 52-week low of $1.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.3. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) trade information

Despite being -0.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the SLDB stock price touched $4.97-2 or saw a rise of 20.32%. Year-to-date, Solid Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -11.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) have changed 76%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $12.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +215.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -49.49% from current levels.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -29.4%.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.09% with a share float percentage of 82.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Solid Biosciences Inc. having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 6.75 Million shares worth more than $19.78 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 14.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 4.57 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.39 Million and represent 9.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.17% shares in the company for having 540899 shares of worth $1.29 Million while later fund manager owns 489.75 Thousand shares of worth $1.43 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.06% of company’s outstanding stock.