Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 525,428 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.24 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.09% during that session. The UE stock price is -104.13% off its 52-week high price of $21.74 and 34.46% above the 52-week low of $6.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 787.49 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 835.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Urban Edge Properties (UE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) trade information

Despite being -0.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the UE stock price touched $10.87- or saw a rise of 2.02%. Year-to-date, Urban Edge Properties shares have moved -44.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) have changed -2.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.8 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +40.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.98% from current levels.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $90.92 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $90.9 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $91.24 Million and $95.93 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -0.4% for the current quarter and -5.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +7.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -0.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.3%.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90% with a share float percentage of 95.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Urban Edge Properties having a total of 335 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.64 Million shares worth more than $197.52 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 15.71 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $186.48 Million and represent 13.46% of shares outstanding.