Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 770,253 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $557.39 Million, closed the last trade at $14.1 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.35% during that session. The LCA stock price is -36.74% off its 52-week high price of $19.28 and 37.45% above the 52-week low of $8.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (LCA) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) trade information

Despite being -0.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the LCA stock price touched $14.69- or saw a rise of 4.02%. Year-to-date, Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. shares have moved 42.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) have changed -22.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.69.

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (LCA) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.69% with a share float percentage of 53.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glazer Capital LLC with over 2.16 Million shares worth more than $35.33 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Glazer Capital LLC held 6.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Magnetar Financial LLC, with the holding of over 1.23 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.06 Million and represent 3.88% of shares outstanding.